Mossimo Giannulli Wants To Spend Rest Of His Prison Sentence At His Mansion, Prosecutors Say No

Prosecutors urged a judge to deny Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli’s request to spend the rest of his prison sentence at home.

Prosecutors filed the motion Tuesday, according to the Boston Globe.

Fifty-six days into his five-month prison sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal, Mossimo Giannulli requested to complete his stint in home confinement. https://t.co/wN5IwCmNf3 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 15, 2021

“Any reduction in Giannulli’s sentence would be widely publicized, thereby undermining the deterrent effect of the sentence this Court imposed,” prosecutors wrote in their response, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Mossimo Giannulli Calls Solitary Confinement ‘Extreme’ Punishment For His Role In College Admissions Scandal)

“The government acknowledges that Giannulli spent an extended period in quarantine, and that the conditions of his confinement during that time were more onerous than they would have been at the camp to which BOP originally designated him,” prosecutors reportedly wrote. “This possibility was not unforeseeable at the time he was sentenced, however, given the efforts BOP has taken to protect inmates from the pandemic. Indeed, other inmates have also experienced extended periods of quarantine.”

Giannulli requested to be released from prison after his lawyers claimed that the prison conditions were “far more extreme than what the court recommended.” The lawyers claimed Giannulli had spent 56 days in solitary confinement despite testing negative for COVID-19 at least 10 times.

Giannulli first reported to prison in November and is expected to be released in April. The fashion designer had been in solitary confinement due to COVID-19 restrictions since reporting to prison.

Loughlin and her husband were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy-related charges. The couple admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.