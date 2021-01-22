‘No Time To Die’ Delayed To October 8, 2021

The new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has officially been delayed again.

There was speculation the move was imminent, and it’s now a done deal. The legendary saga’s official Twitter page tweeted Thursday night that the latest Bond film will now come out October 8, 2021. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can check out the announcement below.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

How much more bad coronavirus news can one film be hit with? Truly, “No Time to Die” has been through a woodchipper and back since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.

It’s been one delay after another, and it truly looks like there’s no end in sight.

“No Time to Die” was supposed to originally be released last April. Then, it was bumped to fall 2020, eventually pushed to April 2021 and now we’re getting it October.

I think I speak for fans of the series everywhere when I say we’ve had enough. We just want to see the damn movie. After all, it’s Daniel Craig’s final ride as the legendary spy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

Hopefully, this is the final delay. I’m not sure I could stomach another.