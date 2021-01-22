PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Saturday Afternoon Over The Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers need to show up and show out Saturday against Ohio State.

My beloved Badgers are currently 12-3, we’re coming off two very solid wins over Rutgers and Northwestern and the Buckeyes represent a very tough challenge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As a fan of college basketball in general, these brutal B1G conference games are what we all love to see.

Ohio State is a damn good basketball team this season. Anyone who thinks they’re going to roll over is an idiot.

Make no mistake about it, folks. The Buckeyes are going to show up in Madison intent on beating us by any means necessary.

That’s the kind of challenge I want. That’s the kind of competitor I want to see.

Having said all of that, I know Greg Gard will have the boys ready to roll. We’ve made some tweaks to the rotation, and they seem to have paid off in a big way.

Ohio State will be our toughest test since losing to Michigan in humiliating fashion. It’s another opportunity to go out and earn another big win after 40 minutes of grind it out basketball.

What more could you ever ask for? So, let’s go out and get the damn job done. We’re the Wisconsin Badgers and we don’t tolerate losing.

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on CBS!