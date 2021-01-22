REPORT: Japan Has ‘Privately Concluded’ The 2021 Olympics Will Be Canceled

The 2021 Olympics in Japan will reportedly not happen.

According to The Times, “the Japanese government has privately concluded” that the upcoming Olympics this summer will have to be canceled because of the ongoing issues with the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, and the focus is now on securing the Games for the city in the next available year, 2032 https://t.co/bsuB9wMt30 — The Times (@thetimes) January 21, 2021

The games were initially supposed to happen in Tokyo in 2020, but had to be pushed to 2021 because of coronavirus.

Now, it sounds like the games won’t happen at all.

This is a punch straight to the gut, and there’s no other way to put it. While I’m more about the winter Olympics, I still get amped for the summer games.

Nothing gets my blood pumping like watching America just dominate everyone on the international stage.

It gives me a reason to get up in the morning!

Now, we’ve been robbed of the opportunity because coronavirus just can’t chill out. It took March Madness from us and it’s now reportedly taken the summer games.

This carnage and chaos needs to end. I need to watch our basketball team beat up on countries by 60 points!

I guess we just have to buckle up and prepare for absolute domination whenever the games actually occur. This is a really unfortunate situation, and there’s no other way to put it.