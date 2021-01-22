REPORT: NYT Cancels Editor’s Contract After She Accuses Trump Admin Of ‘Pettiness’ On Inauguration Day

The New York Times canceled an editor’s contract after she accused the Trump administration of “pettiness” on Inauguration Day and tweeted about having “chills” when President Joe Biden’s plane landed, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

The editor, Lauren Wolfe, allegedly tweeted and then deleted a tweet accusing former President Donald Trump’s administration of “not sending a military plane to bring” Biden to Washington, D.C. The tweet was deleted after Wolfe learned that Biden decided to take his own plane, according to Ali.

Wolfe appeared to delete her Twitter account after backlash on social media. These comments mostly “came from conservatives,” Ali wrote. (RELATED: Editor Who Worked On Tom Cotton’s NYT ‘Send In The Troops’ Op-Ed Reportedly Resigns From Paper)

2. Lauren Wolfe was tasked with mostly editing stories that were on the NYT live page (which were constantly updated) related to the pandemic and breaking news events. Most of the criticism of her tweet came from conservatives. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 22, 2021

Lauren Wolfe, a NY Times editor, has apparently deleted her Twitter account after being widely mocked for this tweet https://t.co/CQCPqAO1ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

The NYT did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Wolfe largely edited articles on the newspaper’s live page, according to Ali. These stories are consistently updated and relate “to the pandemic and breaking news events,” he noted.