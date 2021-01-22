Media

REPORT: NYT Cancels Editor’s Contract After She Accuses Trump Admin Of ‘Pettiness’ On Inauguration Day

The sign on the west side of the New York Times building at 620 Eighth Ave. April 28, 2016 in New York. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
The New York Times canceled an editor’s contract after she accused the Trump administration of “pettiness” on Inauguration Day and tweeted about having “chills” when President Joe Biden’s plane landed, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

The editor, Lauren Wolfe, allegedly tweeted and then deleted a tweet accusing former President Donald Trump’s administration of “not sending a military plane to bring” Biden to Washington, D.C. The tweet was deleted after Wolfe learned that Biden decided to take his own plane, according to Ali.

Wolfe appeared to delete her Twitter account after backlash on social media. These comments mostly “came from conservatives,” Ali wrote. (RELATED: Editor Who Worked On Tom Cotton’s NYT ‘Send In The Troops’ Op-Ed Reportedly Resigns From Paper)

The NYT did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Wolfe largely edited articles on the newspaper’s live page, according to Ali. These stories are consistently updated and relate “to the pandemic and breaking news events,” he noted.