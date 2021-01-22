Report: Former Assistant Accuses Soulja Boy Of Sexual Assault, Claims He Held Her Hostage

Soulja Boy’s former assistant filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and more while she worked for him for two years, according to a Friday report from Fox News.

The unidentified woman, or “Jane Doe,” also claimed Soulja Boy failed to pay her for 18 months of work, court documents obtained by the outlet said. After the assistant began to work with Soulja Boy, he allegedly started to send her “unsolicited pictures of his penis.” The two later began a consensual relationship, the court documents indicate. The assistant claimed the relationship turned violent in early 2019.

“These abusive acts began on or around January 23, 2019 and included: numerous instances of physical violence (kicking, throwing, and punching), sexual assaults, spitting on her body, and threats of physical violence and death,” Jane Doe claimed in the court documents, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Soulja Boy Sued For Alleged Assault, Battery And False Imprisonment)

“Over the course of this abusive relationship, Defendant Way punched Plaintiff directly in the head on at least ten separate occasions,” the lawsuit said, according to the outlet.

The assistant also claimed Soulja Boy once locked her in a room with no hot water, the court documents reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy denied the sexual assault, rape and other allegations.

“I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations,” Soulja Boy told TMZ. “I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies,” he added in his statement.

His representative also reportedly denied the allegations.

“Soulja would never put his hands on a female,” a representative for Soulja Boy told TMZ. “He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is non-sense!!!”