‘Disgusting Betrayal Of Trust’: Home Security Technician Pleads Guilty To Spying On Hundreds Of Couples Having Sex

Telesforo Aviles, a former ADT Home Security employee, pled guilty Thursday to hacking into customers’ video feeds in Texas.

Aviles has admitted to accessing around 200 customer accounts more than 9,600 times over four and a half years, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas.

ADT home security technician pleads guilty to spying on over 200 couples having sex https://t.co/eCok7PQJZv pic.twitter.com/hl6mpuVIrd — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2021

“This defendant entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments,” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said. “We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust.

Aviles also admits to adding his personal email address to customers’ accounts, which gave him access to video feeds within their homes. In order to add his email to these accounts, Aviles admits to sometimes telling customers he needed to do so temporarily to “test” the system.

While working for ADT, Aviles would investigate which houses had attractive women and log onto their accounts to view the video footage for sexual gratification. Court documents indicate Aviles watched videos of naked women and couples engaged in sexual activity. (RELATED: Couple Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex On The Myrtle Beach Skywheel)

As a result of the spying Aviles now faces up to five years in federal prison.