At Least One Dead After Bus Crashes Heading To Grand Canyon

At least one person is dead after a tour bus headed to Grand Canyon West crashed on Friday, according to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened at around 12:20 p.m. after the vehicle “had rolled and landed on its side,” according to the press release. There were 48 total people onboard the vehicle, operated by a Las Vegas-based company, the press release said. (13 Dead, 31 Injured After Bus Speeds Off Mountain Road)

The incident occurred close to Meadview, Arizona, Orko Manna, reporter for 8NewsNow tweeted Friday.

Seven people “with less-severe injuries” were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and 33 passengers who sustained minor injuries were brought to the same hospital, according to the press release. One person was found dead at the scene and “two occupants were critically injured and transported to nearby hospitals,” according to the press release.

The @redcross Central & Northern AZ Chapter is aware of the transportation accident involving a bus near the Grand Canyon and is monitoring the situation. — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) January 22, 2021

“Identities of the deceased and injured are not being released at this time. This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office’s press release said.

Anita Mortensen, public information specialist at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, told the Daily Caller News Foundation there isn’t any new information. She also said the investigation is in progress and referred the DCNF to the press release.

A semi-truck in New Mexico crashed into a Greyhound bus in New Mexico in 2018, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people. There were 49 people on the bus and the truck had blown a tire and veered into the oncoming traffic.

