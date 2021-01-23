The Houston Texans Interview Josh McCown For Their Head Coach Opening

The Houston Texans are apparently taking a hard look at Josh McCown to be the team’s next head coach.

The team announced late Friday afternoon that McCown had been interviewed for the head coach opening. McCown spent this past season literally playing for the Texans, but never got onto the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Houston Texans have continued discussions about the vacant Head Coach position with Jim Caldwell and Josh McCown. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 22, 2021

I’m sure I’m going to be in the minority here, but I’m actually not against McCown becoming an NFL coach at all.

The NFL has become a league dominated by offense, and McCown clearly knows that seeing as how he’s been a quarterback in the league for several years. He might be the perfect guy to bring out the best in Deshaun Watson.

Plus, you can’t find a person who says a bad word about Josh McCown. He’s widely looked at as the most respected guy in the NFL.

He’s a true pro on every level, and he would immediately have the respect of everyone around him.

Now, you’d need to surround him with a veteran staff, but the Texans have to be bold if they want to win. What do they have to lose? Swing for the fence and hire the man!