Wisconsin Loses To Ohio State 74-62

Wisconsin lost in disappointing fashion Saturday to Ohio State 74-62.

Going into the game, I said the Badgers needed to keep our momentum high after back-to-back wins. Well, that didn’t happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We looked absolutely atrocious for most of the game today.

Aleem Ford has the hot hand for @BadgerMBB!

Wisconsin has cut the lead all the way down to just four. pic.twitter.com/6uvoH2JIM9 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 23, 2021

In fact, we didn’t just look bad. We looked like we didn’t even want to be out there against the Buckeyes. For a Wisconsin team that’s supposed to be great, we damn sure didn’t look like it today.

We looked like boys against men.

Safe to say @OhioStateHoops is enjoying the beginning of this one. pic.twitter.com/gmivuOzDu3 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 23, 2021

All we can do now is bounce back and figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. What a disappointing and atrocious day of basketball for fans of the Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let’s set our sights on Maryland and just move on.