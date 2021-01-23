Editorial

Wisconsin Loses To Ohio State 74-62

Jan 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (0) blocks a shot from Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Wisconsin lost in disappointing fashion Saturday to Ohio State 74-62.

Going into the game, I said the Badgers needed to keep our momentum high after back-to-back wins. Well, that didn’t happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We looked absolutely atrocious for most of the game today.

In fact, we didn’t just look bad. We looked like we didn’t even want to be out there against the Buckeyes. For a Wisconsin team that’s supposed to be great, we damn sure didn’t look like it today.

We looked like boys against men.

All we can do now is bounce back and figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. What a disappointing and atrocious day of basketball for fans of the Badgers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let’s set our sights on Maryland and just move on.