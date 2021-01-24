10 Tools To Help You Land Your Dream Job

Whether you find yourself scrolling through hundreds of job listings or still get butterflies before in-person interviews, searching for a new gig is never easy. But there are lots of ways you can stand out among the vast sea of potential hires, like connecting with someone already in the desired field or building a killer portfolio. All you need are the right tools to show you just how to do it.

We’ve gathered 10 must-have classes, programs, and more to help streamline the job-searching process and even make it fun.

Cover Letter Mastery To Get The Job You Want – $9.99

Under the guidance of an experienced business communications professor, you’ll learn, step by step, how to create the perfect cover letter. From editing tips to real examples, you’ll learn how to catch employers’ attention in the very first paragraph.

Get the Cover Letter Mastery To Get The Job You Want for $9.99 (reg. ($199).

The Complete Job Interviewing Skills Masterclass Course – $10.99

Stop nervously fumbling your way through awkward job interviews and learn how to turn your experience and list of skills into compelling stories employers will never forget. With over 300 courses and expert guidance, you’ll quickly learn that interviewing is anything but scary.

Get The Complete Job Interviewing Skills Masterclass Course for $10.99 (reg. $199).

Build the Best Resume & LinkedIn Profile by an Award-Winning Professor – $13.99

Let an award-winning professor show you exactly how to tweak your résumé and LinkedIn profile to land you the job you’ve been dreaming about. You’ll learn how to optimize your chances of getting noticed through online tools like SEO, article writing, and so much more.

Get the Build the Best Resume & LinkedIn Profile by an Award-Winning Professor for $13.99 (reg. $200).

The Essential LinkedIn Mastery Bundle – $29.99

From developing your personal brand to making the job hunt process work in your favor, this three-course program will have you getting employers’ attention in no time. You’ll even learn how to use your LinkedIn profile to generate more leads for your business.

Get The Essential LinkedIn Mastery Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $597).

Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription – $29

Save yourself the headache of formatting the perfect résumé and let this program do the work for you! Powered by AI, this digital resume builder creates optimized résumés for you, helping you to stand out and greatly increase your chances of landing an interview.

Get the Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription for $29 (reg. $540).

The 2021 Job Seekers Playbook Bundle – $29.99

Jam-packed with 10 courses led by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun and recruitment specialist Tom Wzietek, you’ll turn your job-seeking process into a productive, well-oiled machine! You’ll have access to courses geared toward improving your interview skills, managing your time more efficiently, getting more attention from recruiters, and so much more.

Get the 2021 Job Seekers Playbook Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $2,000).

FlexJobs: 1-Yr Subscription – $24.95

Way more than a job-listing platform, this program offers its users job search checklists, award-winning career content, career coaching, résumé reviewing services, and so much more. And with job listings in a wide range of categories, you’ll have plenty of great listings to choose from.

Get a one-year subscription to FlexJobs for $24.95 (reg. $49).

Resoume Resumé Creator: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

This must-have program streamlines the résumé creation process, importing your files from LinkedIn and giving you access to unique formatting options, fonts, color schemes, and more. It even shows you how to set up your own website to showcase your portfolio to prospective employers.

Get a lifetime subscription to Resoume Resumé Creator for $29.99 (reg. $95).

The Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle – $39.99

Build confidence and sharpen your speaking skills with six must-have courses that focus on the many facets of public speaking, storytelling, and more. From intervening to giving professional presentations, these courses will teach you skills you’ll be able to use for the rest of your life.

Get The Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $594).

The 2021 Career & Self Development Master Class – $39.99

With access to 10 classes and 20 hours of content to help you sharpen your interviewing skills, speed-reading ability, and résumé-building, you’ll not only get the job you want, but you’ll be incredibly successful from there on out! And with award-winning instructors and experienced professionals showing you the ropes, you’ll have a clear advantage over your competition.

Get The 2021 Career & Self Development Master Class for $39.99 (reg. $2,000).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.