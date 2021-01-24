Amy Klobuchar: Trump ‘Sent An Angry Mob Down The Mall To Invade The Capitol’

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that former President Donald Trump “sent an angry mob down the Mall to invade” the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Discussing the impending U.S. Senate impeachment trial on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning, Klobuchar told anchor George Stephanopoulos that although she doesn’t know how her fellow senators will vote, the “facts” are there to convict Trump.

WATCH:

Klobuchar predicted that there would be “more and more evidence” revealed over the coming weeks that the former president is guilty of the charges against him.

“As if it’s not enough that he sent an angry mob down the mall to invade the Capitol, didn’t try to stop it, and a police officer was killed,” she said. “I don’t really know what else you need to know. The facts were there. We saw it right there on the platform during the inauguration as you can still see the spray paint at the bottom of many of the columns.”

The Minnesota senator added there are “many options” to punish Trump if conviction doesn’t get the required 67 votes.

Democrats and many Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have blamed Trump and his rhetoric about the November 2020 election being “rigged” for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

While the president did tell the crowd that day to “demand that Congress do the right thing,” he never directly told them to storm the Capitol. (RELATED: Marco Rubio: Trump ‘Bears Responsibility For Some Of’ Capitol Riot, But Impeachment Is ‘Bad For America’)

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” Trump said during the speech. “You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.”