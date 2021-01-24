‘As Far As We Can’: Bernie Sanders Plans To ‘Push’ Joe Biden To The Left

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday that although he believes President Joe Biden has done well so far, his goal is to continue pushing the administration to the left.

Sanders spoke with CNN’s Dana Bash during her first outing as official cohost of “State of the Union,” addressing Biden’s first week in office and what the plans would be going forward. (RELATED: ‘A Trojan Horse’: Marc Thiessen Says A Biden-Harris Ticket Is Designed To Hide The Socialism Inside)

WATCH:

“You’ve said that Joe Biden is off to a good start,” Bash began, noting that some of the more progressive voices in the House had already begun pushing for Biden to take up their specific concerns.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants him to forgive student loan debt. Congresswoman Cori Bush wants bigger direct payments to Americans. Congressman Jamaal Bowman called for a more progressive cabinet. Are they right?” Bash pressed.

“Look. We’re going to push Joe as the president as far as we can, but given the fact he has been in office less than a week I think he is off to a good start,” Sanders replied, going on to list a series of issues that he thought should be front and center for the Biden administration.

“What we have got to do is recognize right now we are living in an unprecedented moment in American history. You got the pandemic, you got an economic collapse, you got climate change, you got a crumbling infrastructure. What we have — we have millions of people working for starvation wages,” Sanders said. “What we have to do is roll up our sleeves and fight for the agenda that working people throughout this country want.”

“We have an enormous amount of work,” Sanders concluded. “You throw in impeachment and the need to get Biden’s nominees confirmed, it’s a lot of work that has to be done and we have to roll up our sleeves and do it.”