Chris Wallace Chuckles At Rubio’s Answer To Question About Whether Trump Should Be Barred From Running Again

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace let out a chuckle at Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s response to a question about whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from running for office again.

With impeachment articles on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 riot moving from the House to the Senate on Monday and a trial expecting in the coming weeks, a conviction, which would require at least 67 votes, would prevent Trump from running for the presidency again in 2024.

“What about the argument that it would be useful from the point of view of people who think that what the president did was wrong to ban him from seeking public office again, which would be one of the results of holding this trial?” Wallace asked Rubio during a Sunday morning interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

WATCH:

“I think that’s an arrogant statement for anyone to make,” Rubio responded. “Voters get to decide that. Who are we to tell voters who they can vote for in the future?”

After a short pause, Chris Wallace said “Okay” before chuckling briefly at Rubio’s response. (RELATED: Mitt Romney: Some Biden Actions Leading To ‘Anger And Division’)

The Florida senator in the same interview argued strongly against conviction, calling it “bad for America” while at the same time acknowledging that Trump “bears responsibility for some of” the Capitol riot.