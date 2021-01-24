Greg Olsen Retires From The NFL After 14 Seasons

Greg Olsen is done playing in the NFL.

Olsen announced the news Sunday prior to the playoff games starting. He will now be an analyst for Fox Sports, according to Bob Condotta. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88)

Greg Olsen will go down as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. The dude was insanely talented, and had an amazing career with the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

Not only did he have a great career on the field, but he also made some serious money. According to Spotrac, Olsen made $70 million during his career!

That’s a lot of money in the bank!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88)

Now, Olsen will take his talents exclusively to Fox Sports as an analyst, which he’s been doing for a minute or two.

As anyone who has watched him knows, the man is great on TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88)

Props to Olsen on amazing career! He’s deserved some rest and relaxation in retirement.