Coach K Gives An Absurd Answer To A Student Reporter After Losing To Louisville

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was in a mood Saturday after losing to Louisville.

Following the 70-65 loss, student reporter Jake Piazza asked what the next step forward is for the program after dropping to an abysmal 5-5. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coach K’s reaction? He went on some weird roll about the kid being an economics major and showing empathy.

Watch the wild exchange below.

Seriously, what the hell was that from Coach K? I like the man, but there’s no excuse for having that kind of attitude.

Don’t want to get asked about taking steps forward? Well, then don’t have a garbage team and fall to 5-5. It’s pretty simple.

This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go. https://t.co/a7sU1UE46a — Jake Piazza (@jake_piazza) January 24, 2021

It’s truly insane how badly Duke has fallen off this season. Usually, they’re a dominant program under Coach K’s leadership.

Right now, they could get beat by just about any P5 team on any given night. The Blue Devils are bad!

Chill out, Coach K. Life gets better!