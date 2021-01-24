US

Philadelphia Police Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Minor

Mary Rose Corkery Reporter
A Philadelphia police officer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female minor, the department said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division arrested Rahim Montgomery, a 40-year-old police officer on the force 20 years, Friday, police said, according to 6ABC. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged Montgomery with corruption of minors, unlawful conduct with a minor, indecent assault and indecent exposure. (RELATED: Ex Maryland Cop Pleads Guilty For Possessing Child Porn)

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended Montgomery for 30 days and plans to dismiss him afterward, 6ABC reported.

Montgomery was arrested as the result of an internal affairs probe into a complaint from July, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The complaint regarded a sexual assault on a woman five years ago when she would have been a minor.

Montgomery was previously included on a 2018 list former District Attorney Seth Williams compiled of officers who allegedly committed misconduct, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The list was published three years ago, according to the first Philadelphia Inquirer report.

A description on this list said Montgomery “while off-duty, destroyed property inside his home and assaulted his spouse.” He was “[f]ound guilty of unspecified conduct unbecoming” and was suspended for 10 days, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer report.

The Philadelphia Police Department referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

