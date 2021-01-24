Tom Brady And The Buccaneers Advance To The Super Bowl After Beating Green Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady and Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 in a thrilling NFC title game to punch a ticket to the biggest event in all of sports.

The Bucs will now play the winner of the Bills/Chiefs game.

What an incredible storyline and outcome for the NFL. Brady jumps to the Bucs after winning six rings with the Patriots, the Super Bowl is in Tampa and he’ll now be playing in the game for his 10th time.

You couldn’t have made this situation up in Hollywood if you tried.

Tom Brady is 43 years old, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Not only does he not look like he’s going to slow down, but he’s about to play for his seventh ring.

Truly, the greatest quarterback to ever put on pads in the NFL.

Now, we wait to see what happens in the Bills/Chiefs game. It should be a fun one!