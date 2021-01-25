Biden To Sign Order Protecting US Manufacturing As Carrier Strike Group Enters South China Sea

President Joe Biden made his first military and economic moves against China on Monday, signing an executive order protecting U.S. manufacturing and ordering military assets into the South China Sea.

Biden is set to sign an order strengthening protections for American manufacturers and putting his administration on track to fulfill his campaign promise to bring jobs back from overseas. The U.S. Navy also ordered a carrier strike group into the South China Sea (SCS) Saturday.

Together with the executive order, the move represents Biden’s first formal actions in competing against China, an area his cabinet nominees have indicated will be a top priority for his administration.

Today, President Biden will take action to support American businesses on the brink of closure and ensure that our future is made in America by all of America’s workers. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2021