White House Acknowledges ‘Confusion’ On Vaccine Distribution, Blames Trump Administration

President Joe Biden’s White House acknowledged “confusion” over the amount of coronavirus vaccines the nation has available and blamed the disarray on former President Donald Trump’s administration Monday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the comments in response to questions from the media during a Monday press conference. Newly-minted CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Sunday the Biden administration was struggling to determine just how much COVID-19 vaccine it had on hand.

“The confusion around this issue — which we acknowledge there is some confusion — speaks to a larger problem, which is what we’re inheriting from the prior administration — which is much worse than we could have imagined,” Psaki said. (RELATED: President Biden Tells A Reporter Asking About Vaccine Rollout To ‘Give Me A Break, Man’)

Biden has vowed to administer 100 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days in office. Anonymous sources within the administration told CNN last week that the Trump administration had left no vaccine distribution plan whatsoever. Dr. Anthony Fauci disputed that report in a Thursday press conference, however, in which he heavily criticized the former president but also said the new administration is not starting “from scratch.”