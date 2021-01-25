Colin Kaepernick Trends On Twitter Because Of An Absurd Tweet Involving Tom Brady

Colin Kaepernick is all over Twitter, and it’s because Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sunday night, Ahmed Ali went mega-viral after tweeting, “Funny how people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick.” The tweet came several hours after Brady and the Buccaneers made the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of this moment, the tweet has more than 50,000 retweets and 313,000 likes.

Funny how people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) January 25, 2021

Well, naturally, Twitter never misses a moment to shine a spotlight on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who infamously refused to stand for the national anthem.

It’s currently my top trending moment, and has been tweeted about more than 50,000 times.

Sports is political. The WNBA and NBA reminded us of that. Kaepernick was anotjer reminder. So was Tom Brady’s MAGA hat. And I don’t get why it’s suddenly irrelevant. — Rae Sanni Stan Account (@raesanni) January 25, 2021

Not so funny. Not so surprising. pic.twitter.com/8Ox1edqbZC — J. Mike Smith (@JMikeSmith) January 25, 2021

Let’s make this crystal clear for anyone who might be confused. There are no similarities between Colin Kaepernick and Tom Brady. There are literally none.

People got all upset because Tom Brady had a Donald Trump hat in his locker and he endorsed the former president in the 2016 election.

For the record, that’s not getting very political. Brady and Trump know each other, he had his buddy’s hat and he wanted his friend to become president. Big deal.

Would you like to do a quick rundown of what Colin Kaepernick did? Don’t worry, because I have some notes!

The former 49ers quarterback wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave and praised Fidel Castro. Furthermore, he’s always talking about politics! I can’t remember the last time Brady voiced a political opinion.

Of course, the tweet from Ahmed Ali is really trying to imply that Kaepernick was driven out of the league because of politics and not because his play dropped off a cliff.

Let’s not forget that he was benched before he ever took a knee for the anthem! The idea he wouldn’t be in the league if he was talented and kneeling because of politics is outrageous.

Matthew Stafford kneels during the anthem and he’s about to be the hottest QB on the market!

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford takes a knee for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/WODqCWYZ3v — NFL on Scoreboard Page (@NFLonSP) September 13, 2020

If Kaepernick was talented, he could kneel all he wanted to do and still get a job. To pretend otherwise is to more or less simply lie about the situation.

To take it a step further and compare him to Tom Brady is downright insulting to fans.

This moment between Tom Brady and his son ❤️ (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/rFfsdvRYRm — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

