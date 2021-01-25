Disney Making Changes To ‘Jungle Cruise’ Ride To Get Rid Of ‘Negative Depictions’ Of Cultures

Disney is making changes to the “Jungle Cruise” ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World to get rid of “negative depictions” of cultures.

“Imagineers are constantly looking for opportunities to enhance experiences, and when it comes to updating classic attractions, they employ a very careful and thoughtful approach,” Disney officials shared in a statement with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Disney To Lay Off 32,000 Workers As Coronavirus Devastates Theme Parks)

“In this particular case, Imagineers created a storyline that builds upon what people love the most while addressing negative depictions simultaneously,” the statement added, while it explained the update would “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.” (RELATED: Bob Iger Defends Marvel Franchise After Famous Directors Called Them ‘Despicable’)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Imagineering (@waltdisneyimagineering)

“Imagineers love the Jungle Cruise attraction as much as anyone,” a post shared on Instagram by Walt Disney Imagineering read. ” When the need for changes were being discussed, the project team focused on bringing more of what makes this attraction unique, hilarious and an all-time favorite.”

Exciting enhancements are coming to the Jungle Cruise in Disneyland park at @Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort later this year! Here’s a first look from Walt Disney Imagineering at some of the “gnu” magic being added: https://t.co/B8HF1peLdF pic.twitter.com/2mWI8RPl3K — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 25, 2021

“We shared more about how we’re integrating the Jungle Cruise skippers further into the story and adding ‘gnu’ magic today on the Disney Parks Blog (link in bio),” the post added. “We look forward to sharing more soon!

NEW: Disney has announced The Jungle Cruise at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be updated to be more inclusive, including “more humor, wildlife and skipper heart – and also reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.” pic.twitter.com/0bmGnLDwbo — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 25, 2021

It comes after Disney announced in the summer 2020 it would be making changes to the famed “Splash Mountain” water ride over its ties to the 1946 film “Song of the South.”

At the time, Disney shared the ride at the parks in California and Florida would be changed to depict scenes from “The Princess and the Frog” instead.