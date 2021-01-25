Hawaii GOP Official Resigns After Tweeting Support For QAnon Conspiracy Theorists

An official with the Hawaiian Republican Party resigned on Sunday after several tweets were written defending QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Vice Chair of Communications Edwin Boyette wrote an apologetic post via Facebook in which he took responsibility for the tweets and resigned from his post, Hawaii News Now reported.

“Discussion of some topics is ill suited to the forums of social media, and regardless of intent – only serves to increase conflict and discord,” Boyette notes in his post.

“The discussion of the Q-Conspiracy was an error of judgement, and should not reflect upon the leadership or the members of the Republican Party of Hawaii,” he said.

Boyette’s resignation came after a thread of now-deleted tweets were posted on the official Hawaii GOP Twitter account defending QAnon followers,. (RELATED: Texas Republican Party Faces Backlash After Tweeting QAnon-Related Slogan)

“We should make it abundantly clear – the people who subscribed to the Q fiction, were largely motivated by a sincere and deep love for America. Patriotism and love of County should never be ridiculed,” one of the tweets read.

Well it looks like Hawaii GOP are QAnon apologists. It also seems that they would be in agreement that the QAnon insurectionists were motivated by “patriotsm” and “love for country”. pic.twitter.com/C9sFItmSfP — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) January 24, 2021

News sites such as PBS and CNN are blamed for the rise in the idea of “Q” by the use of their dramatized coverage. They need “a boogeyman,” one of the tweets said of the media.