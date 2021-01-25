‘Not Proud Of Where I Was’: Justin Bieber Reflects On His DUI Arrest

Musician Justin Bieber reflected on his DUI arrest seven years after the fact in an Instagram post Saturday.

Bieber admitted the moment wasn’t his “finest hour.”

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour,” Bieber wrote. “Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami.”

Justin Bieber reflects on 7-year-old DUI Arrest: “Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way.” pic.twitter.com/hhn9jPORba — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2021

“All this to say God has brought me a long way,” he wrote. “From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Photos Of His Baptism With Wife Hailey Baldwin)

“Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let your forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be,” Bieber continued.

In 2019, Bieber opened up about how becoming famous at 13 negatively impacted his life.

“By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world,” Bieber wrote.

“I felt like I could never turn it around,” Bieber continued. “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily, god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me.”