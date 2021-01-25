Report: Kate Middleton And Prince William Welcome Cocker Spaniel Puppy To Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly welcomed a cocker spaniel puppy to their family following the loss of their beloved dog, Lupo.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend of the royal couple told “The Mail on Sunday” according to “The Daily Mail” Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died,” the friend close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge added. “It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The puppy is reportedly part of a litter of pups from Middleton‘s brother, James Middleton’s, dogs named Luna.

“56 days ago you were born, 56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks but 56 days of pure joy watching you grow,” a post shared on July 24, 2020 from Middleton’s brother read. “But now it’s time for you go.”

“I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love,” he added, along with a video of little cocker spaniel puppies running around. “You might be scared at first, thats ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, [and] remember to write. Lots of love.”

The piece went on to note that James gifted the royal family the eight-month old black puppy just before the duchess and her family experienced the loss of their 9-year-old spaniel, Lupo, in November.

At the time, a post on Kensington Palace read, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”