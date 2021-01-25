‘We Are Heartbroken’: Larry King’s Sons Release Statement Following Father’s Death

Larry King’s sons, Larry King Jr., Chance King and Cannon King, released an emotional statement following their father’s death.

“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing,” the Facebook statement read after the legendary talk show host died at the age of 87. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Larry King Breaks Silence Following ‘Loss Of Two Of My Children’)

“The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad,'” the statement added. “He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined.” (RELATED: Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine)

“And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself,” the statement continued. “He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend.”

Larry King‘s sons also commented on the outpouring of “love and the remembrances” about their father they have received and said they were “so thankful” and “touched.”

The statement also suggested that instead of people sending flowers, people to consider “a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS” for the “wonderful care” they provided to their father “in his final years.”

As previously reported, King died Jan. 23 at the age of 87. It came following several reports the legendary broadcaster had been hospitalized after contracting coronavirus. An exact cause of death has yet to be released.