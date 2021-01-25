Mexican President Says He’s Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that he tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Hill.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” López Obrador tweeted, according to The Hill. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.”

The president confirmed he will be working while ill and will talk Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone over acquiring doses of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Thousands Of Mexican, Brazilian Christians Reportedly Attend Clandestine Masses In Defiance Of Coronavirus Orders)

Lamento informarles que estoy contagiado de COVID-19. Los síntomas son leves pero ya estoy en tratamiento médico. Como siempre, soy optimista. Saldremos adelante todos. Me representará la Dra. Olga Sánchez Cordero en las mañaneras para informar como lo hacemos todos los días. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 25, 2021

Yo estaré pendiente de los asuntos públicos desde Palacio Nacional. Por ejemplo, mañana atenderé una llamada con el presidente Vladimir Putin porque, independientemente de las relaciones de amistad, existe la posibilidad de que nos envíen la vacuna Sputnik V. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 25, 2021



José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, said their president’s infection was “light” and he was “isolating at home,” according to The Associated Press. López Obrador has been criticized over his management of the coronavirus in Mexico and for not being a public example of forestalling the virus.

The Mexican president was often seen without a mask and used commercial flights for his bustling schedule, according to the AP. López Obrador held out from shutting down Mexico’s economy, reasoning it would have terrible impacts for Mexicans, regardless of the country’s almost 150,000 coronavirus deaths and more than 1.7 million cases.

The country reported record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections last week, the AP reported. The Mexican president was criticized for hugging people and leaning into crowds, but cut back on events attendance and distanced himself from his followers when the pandemic continued to escalate.

López Obrador has refused to jump the vaccine line, regardless of his age, 67, high blood pressure, and having gotten surgery following a heart attack, the AP reported. Accounting for López Obrador ‘s age and present health, he may have weeks to wait for the vaccine as Mexico is currently vaccinating front line health employees.

López Obrador is getting coronavirus tested every week, the AP reported. Russia’s vaccine hasn’t received approval to be administered in Mexico, which is in dire need of compensating the Pfizer vaccine’s supply slots.

Mexico has distributed almost 630,000 vaccine doses, the AP reported. Multiple world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson have contracted the virus.

