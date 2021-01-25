Editorial

Michigan Athletes Ask For The Right To Play For The Good Of Their ‘Mental Health’

Jan 22, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard yells at his team during the first half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Members of the Michigan Wolverines want to compete.

The Wolverines were mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to shut down all athletic activity for up to two weeks over the weekend after positive tests of a coronavirus strain were found. However, the athletes aren’t happy and they want to play for the good of their mental health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Outkick, Michigan athletes released a letter about the situation, and stated in part, “The physical and mental health of every Michigan student-athlete is at risk due to the recent mandate set in place.”

The letter also stated that the shutdown “should not only be reconsidered, but overturned.” You can read the entire letter on Outkick.

Good for these athletes for standing up for themselves. Good for the members of the Wolverines who want to play for speaking out.

The fact every single athlete is barred from competing because of coronavirus shutdown is insanity. You can’t tell the entire athletic department to stay in a basement for two weeks.

Isolate the people who are sick, quarantine the people who might have been near them and let everyone else play. This isn’t rocket science.

We’ve been playing sports for a long time now during the pandemic, and we’re learning as we go. We’re getting better as we go.

There’s no reason to shut the whole thing down!

You know things are bad when I’m siding with Michigan, but I really hope this situation gets reversed.