Michigan Athletes Ask For The Right To Play For The Good Of Their ‘Mental Health’

Members of the Michigan Wolverines want to compete.

The Wolverines were mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to shut down all athletic activity for up to two weeks over the weekend after positive tests of a coronavirus strain were found. However, the athletes aren’t happy and they want to play for the good of their mental health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

University of Michigan Athletics Enters Department-Wide Activity Pause » https://t.co/Uw9GXBPoG1 — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 24, 2021

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools.” – Warde Manuel — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 24, 2021

According to Outkick, Michigan athletes released a letter about the situation, and stated in part, “The physical and mental health of every Michigan student-athlete is at risk due to the recent mandate set in place.”

The letter also stated that the shutdown “should not only be reconsidered, but overturned.” You can read the entire letter on Outkick.

Michigan athletes are fighting back against the two week shut down of athletics for covid. Good for them: https://t.co/rZBHQkjMLY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 25, 2021

Good for these athletes for standing up for themselves. Good for the members of the Wolverines who want to play for speaking out.

The fact every single athlete is barred from competing because of coronavirus shutdown is insanity. You can’t tell the entire athletic department to stay in a basement for two weeks.

Isolate the people who are sick, quarantine the people who might have been near them and let everyone else play. This isn’t rocket science.

We’ve been playing sports for a long time now during the pandemic, and we’re learning as we go. We’re getting better as we go.

There’s no reason to shut the whole thing down!

You know things are bad when I’m siding with Michigan, but I really hope this situation gets reversed.