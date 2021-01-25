Miley Cyrus Announces She’s Performing At ‘TikTok Tailgate’ At Super Bowl LV

Miley Cyrus revealed she will be performing at Super Bowl LV during the pre-game show festivities at the “TikTok Tailgate.”

“SUPER BOWL LV!!!” the 28-year-old pop singer shared on Instagram. The post was noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

“I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!” she added. “I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!”

The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker also included details about when fans could catch the tailgate show which is at 2:30 p.m. EST on February 7 on “@TikTok & @cbstv.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

As previously reported, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared that 7,500 vaccinated health care workers would be guests of the league’s at in Tampa, Florida, when the Kansas City Chiefs go against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell shared in a statement. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes.”

“This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings,” the statement added.