Mayor Calls In Chick-Fil-A Manager To Help Speed Up Drive-Thru Vaccine Site

The mayor of a South Carolina town was forced to call in a pro when a drive-thru coronavirus vaccination site got backed up.

The hero? A local Chick-fil-A manager.

A computer glitch caused a backup at the Mount Pleasant vaccination site on Friday, KLUV reported. But Mayor Will Haynie wasn’t about to let a computer glitch stop vaccinations from happening. Haynie called Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak to bring his “professional drive thru experience” to help speed things along, Haynie tweeted.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

“When you need help, call the pros,” Haynie said.

Without missing a beat, Walkowiak got to work straight away, standing in the rain and ensuring that people driving up to the site had their paperwork already prepared before he waved them on to the next step of the vaccine process, the video shows.

“Do you have your paperwork yet? He’s gonna help you right there,” Walkowiak said. (RELATED: Kanye, Chick-Fil-A Partner To Serve 300k Meals In LA During Coronavirus)

The Daily Caller has reached out to Walkowiak and Chick-fil-A but did not receive a response at the time of publication.