REPORT: Shots Fired At State Health Official’s House

Assistant Medical Director for the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Mary Kathleen Francis’s home was reportedly shot at Saturday night.

A man living at the home called a non-emergency line to report the shooting shortly after shots were fired, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Police release more details about shooting of state health official’s home https://t.co/Tb179TE0ie — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) January 25, 2021

The man reportedly said there were two shots, with at least one of the shots going through the front door of the home. Francis was not at home during the shooting.

It is too early to tell if the shooting was tied to Francis’s position within the state health department according to police, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

“Certainly we understand an investigation is underway and we’re not sure what the full situation is yet. But, we do know there has been criticism and comments directed at both local and state health officials,” executive director of the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners Beth Bickford said, according to the Dispatch.

Francis reportedly has stayed out of the spotlight, with her supervisor — medical director Bruce Vanderhoff — appearing with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during COVID-19 press briefings. (RELATED: Ohio Reissues Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Surge)

Dr. Amy Acton, a former Ohio state health director, was forced to resign in June after receiving threats and protests at her home, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

DeWine defended Acton and told protestors to direct their frustrations at him rather than Acton.