Reach New Fitness Goals With This Foldable Treadmill!

Feeling the physical effects left behind from 2020? You’re definitely not alone. But if your local gym still isn’t open or you simply don’t want to spend a fortune on a gym membership, working out at home is a great, oftentimes economical option. There’s just one little problem: you definitely don’t have the space for gym equipment.

Whether you live in a 900 square-foot apartment or simply don’t have a spare room to squeeze any gym gear into, the idea of adding bulky gym gear to your never-ending sea of stuff can be overwhelming. And that’s why so many people are turning to the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill, a remarkable device that literally folds flat, allowing you to store it away just about anywhere in between uses.

But its compact folding mechanism isn’t the only awesome thing about this treadmill. Boasting a powerful motor, speeds of up to 8.7 mph, and a handy telescope rail, this treadmill is an excellent workout tool for those just putting together their routine along with experienced exercise junkies. And with its many preset training programs and three customizable exercise programs, everyone can find their own rhythm on this thing!

And unlike other at-home treadmills, this piece of machinery can easily connect to your favorite fitness apps via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your progress, monitor your heart rate, count the number of calories you burn, and so much more. It even has a built-in BMI calculator to help you tailor your fitness goals to fit your specific needs.

With its compact form measuring at a mere 5.5 inches, you can easily store away the treadmill when you’re not using it. Whether you decide to push it under your bed, hide it in a closet, or simply lean it against a wall, this convenient piece of machinery is ideal for small spaces.

Ready to take the first steps to your new fitness journey in 2021? Get walking on the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill and get $60 bucks off when you use the coupon code RUN60 at check-out, making it just $439.99!

