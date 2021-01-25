‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Says Season 4 Is ‘The Scariest’ Of The Series

“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo thinks season four is going to be the scariest one yet.

Millions of fans around the globe are waiting for any update we can get on the hit Netflix show, and we all want details on season four. Well, it sounds like it’ll be full of scares! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

“I think most would probably say it’s the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film,” Matarazzo told US Weekly during a recent interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv)

He also touched on Hopper’s return for season four and said, “I guess most of the cast had a pretty good idea that he might be making a return, but they weren’t too sure about it from the beginning.”

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

So, we know Hopper is returning and we now know that season four is the scariest one ever filmed. Yeah, so no more because I’m locked and loaded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv)

I honestly can’t even tell you all how excited I am to see what we get in season four. Season three ended on a hell of a cliffhanger with Hopper.

While we know he’s in Russia, we really don’t know much else. That means the options are limitless for his story arc on “Stranger Things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv)

No matter what, I just want season four to get here sooner than later. It’s been way too long, and I speak for everyone when I say we’re ready to roll.