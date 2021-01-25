‘It Was A Matter Of Life And Death’: Tom Brady’s Father Reveals He Was Hospitalized With COVID-19

Tom Brady’s father, Tom Brady Senior, revealed that he and his wife, Galynn, were both hospitalized with COVID-19, calling it a “matter of life and death.”

“I was in the hospital with COVID for almost 3 weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time,” Tom Sr. shared during his appearance Monday morning on ESPN’s “Greeny” radio show. The comments were noted by TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

"We didn't even see the first 2 games of the year," he added. "First 2 games I've ever missed in his career because I was sick as a dog and my wife was sick as a dog."

"We've never missed a game [when Tom played] at Michigan or New England or wherever," Brady's father continued. "For the first 2 games [of the 2020 NFL season] when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if [The Bucs] were playing much less missing the game."

Brady Sr. went on and explained that “it was a matter of life and death” just like when anyone goes into the hospital, before he revealed it was all behind them and everyone is “healthy,” “happy” and everything “is good” now.

“We’re just representative of 25 million Americans who have had it so far this year,” he added. “So, it’s nothing to shake a stick at.”

On Sunday, the Buccaneers star QB led his team to a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl for a tenth time in his career.

At one point in the interview, Brady’s father talked about what it was like watching the win from home due to the pandemic. He also joked about how they will have to “repair some holes” in the ceiling after cheering for Brady’s touchdown at the end of the first half.