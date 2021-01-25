REPORT: VA Doctor Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Patients Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison

Jonathan Yates, a doctor at the veterans’ affairs medical center in Beckley, West Virginia, was reportedly sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing three patients.

Yates pleaded guilty in September to three felony charges of deprivation of rights under color of law, admitting to having rubbed the genitals of two veterans, and digitally penetrating a third according to the New York Post. (REPORT: Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Spoiled At VA Hospital By Loose Freezer Plug)

“In a despicable betrayal of his oath, he used his specialized medical knowledge and expertise to sexually abuse his own patients,” Deputy Assistant Attorney General Gregory Friel of the Civil Rights Division reportedly said. “It is a testament to the bravery of our veterans that so many came forward to bring this defendant to justice.”

One of the victims reportedly told investigators that Yates groped his genitals. After the victim refused, Yates allegedly cracked his neck and made him go numb.

“He was not supposed to do this,” the victim said in a witness statement, the New York Post reports. “I made it clear from the beginning of this session that he was not to crack my neck. I was in shock, could not even speak.”

At the VA Medical Center in Beckley, Yates reportedly performed osteopathic manipulative therapy before being fired.