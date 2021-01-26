Air Force To Conduct ‘First-Of-Its-Kind Trifecta’ Bomber Flyover At Super Bowl LV

The U.S. Air Force announced plans to conduct what it called the “first-of-its-kind trifecta” bomber flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

“B-1 + B-2 + B-52 = Super Bowl 55 Flyover!” a post shared Monday by the Air Force on Facebook read. The post was noted by Air Force Times.

“The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched in their tickets to #SuperBowlLV last night,” it added. “The U.S. Air Force will be there too!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the fifty-fifth Super Bowl, Feb. 7 over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida,” the post added, along with a link from the Air Force about this year’s NFL super bowl. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

“To our Americans in harm’s way, know that bombers will be there, anytime, anywhere,” Gen. Tim Ray, AFGSC commander share in a statement to the outlet.

“As the only nation in the Western alliance with bombers, we know this flight isn’t just for the Americans watching, but also for our allies and partners around the globe watching this momentous occasion,” he added.

The bomber flyover, will feature a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Missouri and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB, North Dakota.

Each bomber will take off for the Super Bowl flyover from their home bases, and join up for the flyover before returning to their bases “demonstrating the flexibility of AFGSC’s bombers and their ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States,” Ray shared with the outlet.