Andrew Cuomo Says ‘Incompetent Government Killed People’ While NY Has Second Highest COVID-19 Death Rate

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said “incompetent government kills people” during an interview Tuesday with MSNBC while discussing government response to the coronavirus.

“Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID. That’s the truth,” Cuomo said. Cuomo’s state of New York currently has the second-highest death rate in the country for the coronavirus, trailing only New Jersey, according to Heritage Foundation tracking as of Jan. 19.

.@NYGovCuomo: “Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in Covid. That’s the truth.” pic.twitter.com/kSiTDCUSFY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

“That’s why hearing President Biden is such a relief,” Cuomo went on to say. The New York Governor has been widely criticized for his decision to send COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, which coincided with the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents and workers in the state. (RELATED: Democrats Suddenly Want To Reopen The Economy — Why Now?)

Cuomo, who wrote a book in the midst of the pandemic about how well he was handling it, has also faced struggles with his state’s vaccine rollout. He initially threatened six-figure fines for providers who gave vaccines to ineligible recipients, before backtracking and expanding his state’s pool of immunizable residents.

New York hasn’t only been devastated by the health impact of the virus. The state has reportedly lost more than 1,000,000 jobs and thousands of small businesses since the pandemic began due to lockdown measures.