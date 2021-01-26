PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers have to beat Maryland.

The Badgers and Terrapins are slated to meet Wednesday night, and I can’t stress enough how badly my team needs a win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

This past Saturday, we let Ohio State come into our house and push us around. We looked absolutely atrocious.

Now, it’s time to bounce back because we’re the damn Wisconsin Badgers, and we never stay down for too long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Hoops (@ohiostatehoops)

At the moment, we’re 12-4, and there’s not a fan in the country who pulls for Wisconsin who is satisfied with that record.

The most frustrating part is that I know we’re a great team. I can look at the talent on the floor and I can see the path to a national title.

Instead, we’ve really struggled at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

That needs to end Wednesday night on the road against Maryland. I don’t care how we do it, but the job needs to get done.

The Badgers need to smash the Terrapins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

You can catch the game at 9:00 EST on BTN. Let’s just go out and find a way to win.