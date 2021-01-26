The Buccaneers Beating The Packers Gets Monster TV Ratings On Fox

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Green Bay Packers drew a massive audience this past Sunday.

According to Fox Sports PR, the game between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers garnered a rating of 26.5, which means roughly 26.5% of households watched the matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was also the most-watched TV event since the Super Bowl last season.

As Tom Brady and the @Buccaneers officially punched their ticket to a hometown Super Bowl, the #NFCChampionshipGame on FOX delivered record ratings. pic.twitter.com/6GKD6mZNy9 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 25, 2021

Is business booming for the NFL or is business booming for the NFL right now? The answer is crystal clear, and the answer is “yes.”

The Bucs went up to Green Bay, punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after defeating Aaron Rodgers and tens of millions of Americans watched.

The Chiefs beating the Bills put up monster ratings on CBS, and the Bucs earning a huge win also did insanely well.

Clearly, America is tuned in and ready for some playoff action. Given the star power attached to the teams playing this past Sunday, it’s not hard to see why so many people watched.

It would have shocked me if the numbers weren’t huge.

Now, we wait to see what happens in the Super Bowl. I’ve already predicted at least 100 million viewers. We’ll see if I’m correct Feb. 7!