Biden Commerce Secretary Nominee Calls China Trade Practices ‘Unfair’

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said that as President Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary, she’d take “aggressive” action to combat “unfair trade practices from China.”

During her opening statement before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Tuesday, Raimondo said the United States must “take aggressive trade enforcement actions to combat unfair trade practices from China and other nations that undercut American manufacturing.”

WATCH: Secretary of Commerce Nominee Gina Raimondo complete opening statement. Full video here: https://t.co/imBw8CWKiL pic.twitter.com/r36uldLqXN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 26, 2021

If confirmed, Raimondo will be tasked with heading the approximately 46,000-employee agency tasked with enforcing trade laws and regulations, as well as forging trade agreements. The agency also houses the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service, and the Foreign Commercial Service. (RELATED: Rhode Island Governor Tells Citizens To ‘Stay Home’ Before Heading To Wine Bar)

During her opening statement, Raimondo touted the drop in unemployment in Rhode Island during her six-year tenure as governor.

In 2019, Forbes ranked Rhode Island the worst state to start a business in. Morning Consult polls show that Raimondo is one of the least popular governors in the country.

Previously, Biden was considering Raimondo to head Health and Human Services, but Raimondo pulled her name from consideration and said she wanted to focus on Rhode Island.

In the 2020 Democratic primary, Raimondo supported billionaire and former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg.