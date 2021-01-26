Conor McGregor Says He’ll Fight Dustin Poirier For A 3rd Time

It sounds like Conor McGregor plans on fighting Dustin Poirier for a third time.

McGregor got blasted by Poirier last Saturday night at UFC 257, and it was one of the most shocking losses I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

Well, it sounds like McGregor wants to run it back for a third time. He previously beat Poirier in 2014.

McGregor recently wrote in part on Instagram, “I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Unfortunately, I think it’s safe to say that McGregor isn’t going to get the Khabib fight anytime soon. It’s just not going to happen.

You can’t lose like he did and then bounce back by fighting Khabib.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

However, the UFC can market the hell out of a third fight against Poirier. Fighting fans love trilogy series where the guys split the first two bouts.

That’s the exact situation McGregor and Poirier now find themselves in. If you think Dana White won’t milk it for all it’s worth, then you have no idea what the fighting game is about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

I promise you a rubber match is coming, and it’s going to sell plenty of PPVs. You can bet on that!