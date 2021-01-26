Editorial

Conor McGregor Says He’ll Fight Dustin Poirier For A 3rd Time

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It sounds like Conor McGregor plans on fighting Dustin Poirier for a third time.

McGregor got blasted by Poirier last Saturday night at UFC 257, and it was one of the most shocking losses I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like McGregor wants to run it back for a third time. He previously beat Poirier in 2014.

McGregor recently wrote in part on Instagram, “I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again.”

Unfortunately, I think it’s safe to say that McGregor isn’t going to get the Khabib fight anytime soon. It’s just not going to happen.

You can’t lose like he did and then bounce back by fighting Khabib.

However, the UFC can market the hell out of a third fight against Poirier. Fighting fans love trilogy series where the guys split the first two bouts.

That’s the exact situation McGregor and Poirier now find themselves in. If you think Dana White won’t milk it for all it’s worth, then you have no idea what the fighting game is about.

I promise you a rubber match is coming, and it’s going to sell plenty of PPVs. You can bet on that!