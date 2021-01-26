East Turkistan Prime Minister Compares China’s Treatment Of Uighurs To The Holocaust

The Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile compared the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) treatment of the Uighur people to what the Jewish people suffered during the Holocaust.

“The CCP demonized the Uyghurs, labeling them as ‘enemies of the people and the state,’ as people with an ‘ideological virus,’ and ‘weeds that needed to be sprayed and killed,’ much like the ways that the Nazis demonized the Jews and other victims of the Holocaust,” Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile Salih Hudayar told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Hudayar said the Uighur’s have been “forcibly indoctrinated, subjected to forced medication, starvation, rape, organ harvesting, torture, and even death in the same way that millions of Jews and others were sent to concentration camps, tortured, and killed.”

Yes, humanity will prevail, justice will be served, and peace will restored once the world ACTS against #FascistChina /the #CCP, the #Nazis of today, and its 21st Century #Holocaust-like GENOCIDE that it’s waging against #Uyghurs & other Turkic peoples in Occupied #EastTurkistan. https://t.co/MuJ2a01m2r — Salih Hudayar (@SalihHudayar) January 26, 2021

Hudayar described the CCP as a fascist regime that uses force and terror to govern its people, saying, “both the CCP and the Nazis emphasized ‘national rejuvenation’ and extreme fascist ideologies of supremacy as a basis to legitimize its atrocities, including genocide against ethnic and religious groups that are not Chinese in the case of the CCP, and non-German in the case of the Nazi.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the State Department confirmed that the CCP committed crimes against humanity including genocide against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Xinjiang Province, according to a Jan. 19 press release.

“It is the CCP’s deliberate and calculated policy to assimilate and eradicate Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples to transform East Turkistan’s population into a homogenous Han region. Unfortunately, in both the case of the Holocaust and the present genocide of Uyghurs, the world largely failed to act in time to prevent the atrocities despite credible evidence of it occurring,” Hudayar told the DCNF.

Hudayar said that countries need to recognize the CCP’s genocide in East Turkistan, also referred to as the Xinjiang Province. He added that the U.S. should raise the issue with the United Nations and that the world should boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (RELATED: China Legalizes Re-Education Camps For Uyghur Muslims)

The CCP has cremated bodies in an attempt to hide evidence and the prime minister expected hundreds of thousands of Uighur and other minorities have been killed since 2017, Hudayar told the DCNF.

