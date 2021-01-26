‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn Team Up In Trailer For ‘Assembly Required’

“Home Improvement” stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are teaming up to host and produce the newest competition show “Assembly Required.”

The History Channel shared a trailer for the show Monday on Twitter.

WATCH:

Tim Allen and Richard Karn are back in the shop ????

But this time they’re bringing the best craftsmen together to create some mind-blowing builds. Watch it all unfold on Assembly Required premiering Tuesday, February 23 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/Uw4Ymmy2fl — HISTORY (@HISTORY) January 25, 2021

“Ho ho ho. Translation: I’m back in the shop,” Allen said in the trailer.

“We still got it man, at least I do,” Allen said. (RELATED: Tim Allen Admits It Was ‘Weird’ To Play Tim Taylor On An Episode Of ‘Last Man Standing’)

“You got something,” Karn replied.

What an amazing duo. This will be something that “Home Improvement” fans really don’t want to miss.

“Assembly Required reunites Tim Allen with Richard Karn in this new competition series that spotlights the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing,” the History Channel summary of the show said.

I can’t wait to see how this goes. I really enjoy watching DIY stuff, so a competition show narrated by Karn and Allen should be one of the best things that the History Channel has ever produced.