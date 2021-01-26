Editorial

Javon Hagan Dunks On Skip Bayless After The Buccaneers Make The Super Bowl

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City.

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Javon Hagan had a great response to Skip Bayless after making the Super Bowl.

Prior to the Bucs beating the Packers in the NFC title game, Bayless tweeted, “Antoine Winfield Jr. has been replaced on the active roster by Javon Hagan, an undrafted rookie from Ohio off the practice squad. Not from THE Ohio State. Just Ohio. Just makes me SICK.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Hagan didn’t forget Bayless‘ tweet and responded with a photo of him holding the NFC Championship Game trophy.

If you’re going to tweet stuff like Bayless did, then you have to understand that you might end up getting lit up.

Athletes love saving the receipts, and they love proving people wrong. It’s part of their DNA.

 

So, if you take a shot at a guy and where he went to school, then you damn sure better hope he doesn’t end up punching a ticket to the Super Bowl.

That’s a great way to make sure you end up getting embarrassed in viral fashion, which is exactly what happened here.

 

Props to Hagan for dropping a bomb on Bayless after he ripped him.