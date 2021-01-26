Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Claims That She Uses Botox, ‘Don’t Call Me A Liar’

Jennifer Lopez shut down claims again after a person suggested that she used Botox and said “don’t call” her a “liar.”

“I don’t judge anybody,” the 51-year-old actress and model told People magazine about why she spoke out after a follower accused of her getting “tons of botox.”

“If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine!” she added. “But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works.'” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“No, I’m telling you what I do that works!” Lopez continued. “Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The “Hustlers” star also explained that she replied to the comment because she felt the record “had to be set straight, but in a loving way.”

“And one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women,” Jlo shared. ” I think that that is important for us to do for each other instead of trying to tear people down.”

It comes after the superstar singer had posted a video about her skincare brand and an Instagram user wrote in the comments, “You definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” the outlet reported.

Jlo replied back and said that, “LOL that’s just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time…I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying.”