Jim Shockey Classic Military Tribute Golf Tournament Opens Registration

The 8th annual Jim Shockey Classic Military Tribute Golf Tournament will be held on March. 28 and 29, 2021, at the Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The two-day event raises money to support sending service members on world-class hunts. The Jim Shockey Military Tribute Hunts have sent US and Canadian warriors for once-in-a-lifetime hunting adventures – from bears in Alberta to reindeer in the Aleutian Islands to pronghorn in New Mexico.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with Jim Shockey,” said Anthony Pace, CEO/Founder of Freedom Hunters. “Freedom Hunters has partnered with Jim since 2014 to manage the Jim Shockey Military Tribute Hunts. The Jim Shockey Classic is a vital fundraiser to honor our heroes. Partners in and outside the hunting industry can a make a difference in the lives of those that have sacrificed so much.”

Several sponsorship levels are available – starting at $100, which includes a photo of your favorite service member and information placed at a tee. The Medal of Honor sponsorship for $7,500 includes two 4-person team entries, two service members’ paid golf rounds, two tickets to the Jim Shockey Meet & Greet and other benefits.

Please visit this site to find more information: jimshockeyclassic.com

About Freedom Hunters

Freedom Hunters is a military outreach program dedicated to honoring those who protect our freedoms. Our mission is to salute the noble work of our courageous men and women of our Armed Forces. Freedom Hunters reflects the outdoor community’s appreciation to our troops by taking select active duty and combat veterans, families of fallen heroes, children of the deployed, as those wounded or injured, on outdoor adventures. Freedom Hunters’ mission is empowered by the generous support of sportsmen, conservation groups, state agencies, outfitters, corporations and landowners.

Learn more about Freedom Hunters.

About Jim Shockey

Jim Shockey is an outdoor writer, a professional big game outfitter and television producer and host for many hunting shows. Shockey is the producer and host of Jim Shockey’s Hunting Adventures and Jim Shockey’s Uncharted on Outdoor Channel and Jim Shockey’s The Professionals on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel. He is an active member of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), serving the rank Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel) of the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group. Shockey has been described by Outdoor Life magazine as “the most accomplished big game hunter of the modern era, having taken arguably the most free-range big game species by any living hunter.” They also noted that he is “the most influential celebrity in big-game hunting.”

Learn more about Jim Shockey.