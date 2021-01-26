‘Justice League’ Director Zach Snyder Says He Walked Away Because He ‘Had No Energy To Fight’ After Daughter’s Death

Zach Snyder opened up about why he decided to walk away from directing “Justice League” and said he had “no energy to fight” after daughter’s death.

“I just was kind of done with it,” the 45-year-old director told CinemaBlend.com in a piece published Monday. The comments were noted by People magazine. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

“I was in this place of [knowing] my family needs me more than this bullshit, and I just need to honor them and do the best I can to heal that world,” he added. “I had no energy to fight [the studio], and fight for [the movie]. Literally, zero energy for that.”

“I really think that’s the main thing,” Snyder continued. “I think there’s a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I’m sure I could have . . . because every movie is a fight, right? I was used to that.”

The “Man of Steel” director also explained that there was “no fight” left in him and said it had all been beaten out of him by “what was going on in” his life. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“And I just didn’t want to, I didn’t care to,” Zach shared. “That was kind of where I was.”

In 2017, the director shared news that he was stepping away from the DC film following the death of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn, who had died from suicide, the outlet reported.

Director Joss Whedon then stepped into the project and the movie was released to mixed reviews.

Fans began a social media campaign for what was called “Snyder cut” of the film. In the summer of 2020, Snyder revealed that he was indeed working on a cut of the film and it would appear on HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder’s “Justice League” debuts on the site in March and will be released in four hour-long parts.