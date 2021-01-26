Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany To Begin Gig At Fox News, According To Financial Disclosure Report

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany signed a contract to begin working at Fox News, according to a financial disclosure report, but Fox News is saying otherwise.

McEnany started as press secretary for former President Donald Trump in April 2020 after working as a national press secretary for his re-election campaign. Prior to this, she was a conservative political commentator on CNN and got her start in media working as a producer at Fox News.

McEnany’s latest agreement with Fox News is slated to begin sometime in January, according to her termination financial disclosure report, which was first reported by Citizens for Ethics. Fox News, however, pushed back on reports that she had been hired.

“Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor at Fox News,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

A source familiar with the matter told the Caller that the company did have conversations post-election regarding McEnany and an on-air role, but they were paused. Fox News is open to offering McEnany a job going forward, according to the source.

The financial report notes that her Fox News job is to begin in January 2021. Specific details regarding McEnany’s alleged new position are not immediately known. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany’s Husband Gets Into ‘Incident’ With NYT Photographer After Press Briefing)

Serving as @PressSec has been a true honor! At the podium, I had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores. Thank you for allowing me to speak on your behalf. Follow me @kayleighmcenany for more! ???????? — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) January 19, 2021

During her tenure in the Trump administration, McEnany was a common face on Fox News, often appearing in both her capacity as White House press secretary and as an advisor for Trump’s re-election campaign. In November, the network made headlines after it cut away from one of her press conferences over allegations she made.

“I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said at the time.

McEnany did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.