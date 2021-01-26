Mel Kiper Has The Lions Drafting Justin Fields 7th Overall

Mel Kiper thinks the Lions will find the team’s new quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

ESPN’s draft expert released his first-round mock draft Tuesday, and he had former Ohio State superstar Justin Fields going seventh to the Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence to the Jags and Zach Wilson to the Falcons were the only QBs ahead of him.

Mock Draft 1.0 for the 2021 class. https://t.co/0E5OCiiCmH — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 26, 2021

If Fields falls all the way to seventh, which I think is kind of unlikely, then the Lions have to take him. It’s not even up for debate.

If the former OSU quarterback is available at seven and we pass on him, then the Ford family should fire everyone on the spot.

Don’t even let them make it to day two of the draft. Fire everyone if Fields is available and we pass.

I hated when the Badgers had to play against Justin Fields. I hated it because the dude is a freak-of-nature athlete with a cannon for an arm.

You know what I’d love to see? That athleticism and arm suited up in blue in Detroit. My opinion on seeing him play would change immediately.

Please draft him, Detroit! We need a new quarterback and Justin Fields could be the perfect player.

P.S.: I can’t wait to see the pretzel this puts Michigan fans’ brains in. An OSU guy will be leading Michigan’s NFL team. I love it!