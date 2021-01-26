A Guy Drops A Woman During Dancing Stunt Gone Wrong In Hilarious Video

One man learned the hard way that dancing stunts don’t always end well.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, a dude tried to pull off the move from “Dirty Dancing,” but it didn’t go well! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

He dropped the woman over his head. Watch the hilarious video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Good try good effort pic.twitter.com/Js8dXVvkQ4 — Old Row (@OldRowViral) January 25, 2021

For those of you unfamiliar with the famous scene from the Patrick Swayze film, you can watch it below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Gentlemen, this is why you shouldn’t try to be a hero. It’s just not worth it. What was this guy’s ultimate goal here? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

He holds this woman up like he’s Patrick Swayze, she enjoys it and the audience is impressed? My friend, it’s just not worth it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

The downside in a situation like this one greatly outweighs the upside.

This is also a great example of why I’m not much of a dancer. Outside of swing dancing back in the day to make the rancher’s daughter swoon, I’d much rather sit on the sidelines drinking beer.

If the choices are between another cold Miller Lite or risking dropping a woman, you better believe I’m picking the former.

Don’t be a hero. It’s just not worth it! Follow my example and just grab another drink.